Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 652,526 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Microsoft worth $13,149,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,858,543,000 after purchasing an additional 452,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.