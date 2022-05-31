Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.81. Cielo shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 138,700 shares.

Separately, HSBC cut Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. Cielo’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

About Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

