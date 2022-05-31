Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,109 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Medifast worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Medifast by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Medifast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Medifast by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average is $190.51. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.67 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.79%.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

