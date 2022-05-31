Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,248 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after buying an additional 747,732 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 164,485 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $1,701,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $37,013.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,743. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

