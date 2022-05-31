Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of First BanCorp. worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

