Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,688,000 after buying an additional 227,848 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,498,000 after buying an additional 163,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEX opened at $169.23 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $208.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

