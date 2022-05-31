Citigroup Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,457 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

