Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Kura Oncology worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 124,269 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.