Citigroup Inc. Sells 245,426 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245,426 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,945 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

