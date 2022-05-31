Citigroup Inc. Sells 555 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $731,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $693.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.44. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $610.67 and a one year high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

