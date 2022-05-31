Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.23

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as low as $13.18. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 215 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 114,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.