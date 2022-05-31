Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the April 30th total of 163,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KOF opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.3528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

