Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.08

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.08 ($7.61) and traded as high as €8.12 ($8.74). Commerzbank shares last traded at €8.08 ($8.69), with a volume of 5,666,633 shares.

CBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.08.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

