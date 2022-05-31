Core Alternative Capital Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,076,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,920,207,000 after buying an additional 5,745,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

