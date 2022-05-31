Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,980.19

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,980.19 ($25.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,350 ($17.08). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($17.71), with a volume of 20,519 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,725 ($34.48) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £497.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,649.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,980.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.58%.

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

