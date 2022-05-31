Critical Survey: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and The India Fund (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The India Fund has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and The India Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 41.45% 11.32% 5.55% The India Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and The India Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.88 $27.78 million $1.24 9.85 The India Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The India Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and The India Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 The India Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.95%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than The India Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of The India Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. The India Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats The India Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About The India Fund (Get Rating)

The India Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the IFC Investable India Index. The India Fund, Inc. was formed on December 27, 1993 and is domiciled in the Singapore.

