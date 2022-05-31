Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $577.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $577.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600.40 million and the lowest is $564.27 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $504.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $271.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.