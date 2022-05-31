Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

