Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29,072 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$8.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06.
Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DEE)
See Also
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.