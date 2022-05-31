Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 95.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 187,295 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after buying an additional 130,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

DNLI opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.