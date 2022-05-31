DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.37

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.37 ($0.06). DFI Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

