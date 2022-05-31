Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.01

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.01 and traded as low as $48.61. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 58,770 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 41.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 400.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

