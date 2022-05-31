DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.89

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.89 and traded as low as $16.15. DLH shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.33.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. DLH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DLH by 43.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DLH during the third quarter worth $157,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

