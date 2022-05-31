Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

