Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 21,188 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,188 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.