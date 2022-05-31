Doyle Wealth Management Has $63.28 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Shares of MSFT opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

