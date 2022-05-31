Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Up 57.1% in May

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of DSAC stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Duddell Street Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 827,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,027,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Duddell Street Acquisition by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 209,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.