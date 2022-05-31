Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.20. Dyadic International shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 704 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

