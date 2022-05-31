Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 29,740 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 952,969 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 561,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 293,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 440,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 244,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Heron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.