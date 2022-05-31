Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 20,230 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 951,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after acquiring an additional 907,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,655,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $103.92.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

