Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 5,240 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 655.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

