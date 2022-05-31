Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $518,050.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $2,519,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

AIT stock opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.28. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.