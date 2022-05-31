Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in WD-40 by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in WD-40 by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $186.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.79.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. WD-40’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

