Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 320,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LGI Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.90. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

