Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,730 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

