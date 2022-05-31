Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,340 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

