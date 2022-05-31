Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 28,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,417.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,844,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,404,698.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 615,017 shares of company stock worth $51,562,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

