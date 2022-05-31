Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

NYSE FNV opened at $142.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.50.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

