Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.34 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,270 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

