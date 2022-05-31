Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,530 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

