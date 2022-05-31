Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.37 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,640 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,751,000 after buying an additional 3,389,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after buying an additional 908,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,735,000 after buying an additional 55,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,172,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

NorthWestern stock opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

