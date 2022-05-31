Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.41 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,820 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 886,066 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after buying an additional 386,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,274,000 after buying an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,767. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

