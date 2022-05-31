Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.41 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flowserve by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flowserve by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 76,454 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

