Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,980 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after purchasing an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,138,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,804,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after buying an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

