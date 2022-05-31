Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 258,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

