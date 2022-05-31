Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,770 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after buying an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 84.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,668,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,065 shares of company stock valued at $448,552 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUR stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

