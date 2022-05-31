Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,066. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

