Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after buying an additional 87,265 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,627,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,452,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $101,397. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

