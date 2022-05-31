Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.81 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,369,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Microsoft worth $2,814,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.37 and its 200 day moving average is $302.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

