Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

